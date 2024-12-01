Tata Motors overall sales up marginally in Nov at 74,753 units

New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) Tata Motors Ltd on Sunday reported a marginal increase in overall sales at 74,753 units in November as compared to 74,172 units in the same month last year.

Total domestic sales were up 1 per cent at 73,246 units last month as against 72,647 units in November 2023, Tata Motors said in a statement.

Total passenger vehicle (PV) sales, including EVs, were at 47,117 units as compared to 46,143 units in the year-ago month, up 2 per cent, it added.

Similarly, domestic PV sales, including EVs were up 2 per cent at 47,063 units as against 46,068 units in November 2023.

Total commercial vehicles sales last month were down 1 per cent at 27,636 units as against 28,029 units in the same period last year. PTI RKL ANU ANU