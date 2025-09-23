Tata Motors owned Jaguar Land Rover’s post-hack shutdown extended again

London, Sep 23 (PTI) Tata Motors owned Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) on Tuesday announced a further extension of its ongoing production shutdown until October 1, as the company continues to deal with the fallout of a cyber hack since the start of this month.

The British luxury carmaker’s factories in Merseyside, north-west England, and Solihull in the West Midlands as well as facilities around the world, including India, Slovakia and China, remain at a standstill after an IT network shutdown. In a latest company update, JLR said its latest announcement was intended to give clarity to its staff and suppliers.

“Today we have informed colleagues, suppliers and partners that we have extended the current pause in production until Wednesday 1 October 2025, following the cyber incident,” the JLR statement said.

“We have made this decision to give clarity for the coming week as we build the timeline for the phased restart of our operations and continue our investigation. Our teams continue to work around the clock alongside cybersecurity specialists, the NCSC [National Cyber Security Centre] and law enforcement to ensure we restart in a safe and secure manner,” it said.

The company said its focus is on supporting its customers, suppliers and colleagues, as well as the car retailers – who remain open.

“We fully recognise this is a difficult time for all connected with JLR and we thank everyone for their continued support and patience,” the statement added.

The production shutdown, nearing a month, is expected to cost JLR tens of millions of pounds a day in lost revenue and have raised major concerns for the companies and jobs in the supply chain.

More than 33,000 people are directly employed with JLR in the UK, across assembly lines at its factories, with an estimated 200,000 employed by hundreds of companies in the supply chain.

UK Industry minister Chris McDonald said he and Business Secretary Peter Kyle will "host companies in the supply chain, to listen to workers and hear how we can support them and help get production back online".

"We have two priorities, helping Jaguar Land Rover get back up and running as soon as possible and the long-term health of the supply chain,” said McDonald.

“We are acutely aware of the difficulties the stoppage is causing for those suppliers and their staff, many of whom are already taking a financial hit through no fault of their own - and we will do everything we can to reassure them that the government is on their side," he said.

The government’s cyber experts are in contact with the company to support the task of restoring production operations, and are working closely with JLR to understand any impacts on the supply chain, the UK’s Department for Business and Trade (DBT) said in a statement after a meeting with the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) last week.

Trade union workers have since appealed to the government to step in with financial support, including a furlough scheme, while the company and its supply chain cope with the extended production pause.

A group calling itself Scattered Lapsus$ Hunters is believed to have claimed responsibility for the hack. It was also behind a number of high-profile attacks on UK retailers this year, including Marks & Spencer and Co-op. PTI AK SCY SCY