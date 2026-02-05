Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles posts net loss of Rs 3,483 cr in Q3

New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles on Thursday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 3,483 crore for the third quarter ended December 2025, impacted significantly by the cyber incident at its British arm, Jaguar Land Rover.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 5,485 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd (TMPVL) said in a regulatory filing.

Its consolidated total revenue from operations in the third quarter stood at Rs 70,108 crore compared to Rs 94,472 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Total expenses in the quarter under review were Rs 74,880 crore against Rs 89,698 crore in the year-ago period, the company said.

The company said it incurred exceptional items of Rs 1,600 crore for Q3 FY26 pertaining to JLR cyber incident, new labour code and stamp duty of Rs 800 crore, Rs 400 crore and Rs 400 crore, respectively.

The performance continued to be impacted significantly by the cyber incident at JLR, as indicated earlier. The domestic performance improved quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) on account of higher volumes and incentives, TMPVL said.