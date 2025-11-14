Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Q2 profit up multifold at Rs 76,248 cr

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd on Friday reported a multifold rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 76,248 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2025 boosted by profit on disposal of discontinued operations despite cyber attack at British arm JLR affecting its performance.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,521 crore in the second quarter last fiscal, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd (TMPVL) said in a regulatory filing.

The net profit for second quarter this fiscal includes "a notional profit on disposal of discontinued operations of Rs 82,600 crore", it added.

This includes the profit from the demerger and transfer of the commercial vehicles business of the company along with related investments to Tata Motors Ltd on a going concern basis and also profit on merger of Tata Motors Finance Ltd with Tata Capital Ltd, the filing said.

Total revenue from operations in the second quarter stood at Rs 72,349 crore as against Rs 83,656 crore in the year-ago period, the company said.

The performance was impacted significantly by the cyber incident at JLR. Domestic performance was steady during the quarter but rebounded post GST reductions, TMPVL said.

JLR revenue was down by 24.3 per cent to 4.9 billion pounds. All JLR metrices were significantly impacted by the cyber incident which resulted in EBIT margins of (-) 8.6 per cent, it added.

"It has been a difficult period for the business. However, we are committed to emerging from the cyber incident even stronger,"Tata Motors Group CFO PB Balaji said.

With the demerger completed, both JLR and domestic PV businesses are well poised to leverage the significant opportunities provided by this exciting industry, he added.

"Demand situation remains challenging globally but domestically there are signs of resurgence," Balaji said.

On the JLR front, the company said revenues were impacted by the cyber incident and the planned wind down of legacy Jaguar models ahead of the launch of new Jaguar. Loss before tax and exceptional items was 485 million pounds for Q2 FY26.

"JLR has made strong progress in recovering its operations safely and at pace following the cyber incident. In our response we prioritised client, retailer and supplier systems and I am pleased to confirm that production of all our luxury brands has resumed," JLR CEO Adrian Mardell said.

JLR expects its investment spend to remain at 18 billion pounds over the five-year period from FY24.

However, it said,"In light of the challenges faced, FY26 guidance has been revised, with EBIT margin in the range of 0-2 per cent and free cash outflow of 2.2 billion pounds to 2.5 billion pounds".

Tata passenger vehicles clocked revenue of Rs 13,500 crore in Q2, up 15.6 per cent. PV and EV volumes during the quarter were at 1,44,500 units, up 10.8 per cent YoY driven by impact of reduction in GST rates, festive demand, with exceptional interest across portfolio, the company said.

"Our growth was powered by our multi-powertrain portfolio, with CNG and EV volumes accounting for 45 per cent of our volumes in Q2," Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd Managing Director & CEO, Shailesh Chandra said.

On the outlook, he said,"With a robust booking pipeline and rising consumer confidence, we are poised to sustain this momentum in H2 FY26..." The company said it will continue to drive volume growth on the back of new product interventions , new nameplate Sierra, Harrier/Safari petrol powertrain and others. PTI RKL ANU ANU