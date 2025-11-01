Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles sales rise 26.6 pc to 61,295 units in October

New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd on Saturday reported a 26.6 per cent increase in total sales at 61,295 units in October as compared to 48,423 units in the same month last year.

The record-breaking monthly wholesales for the second consecutive month at 61,295 units was led by SUVs with over 47,000 units sold, achieving the highest-ever 77 per cent share in monthly sales, Tata Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles said in a regulatory filing.

Total electric vehicle sales last month was at an all-time high of 9,286 units as against 5,355 units in October 2024, witnessing a growth of 73.4 per cent, it added.

The company said it delivered over 1 lakh vehicles between Navratri and Diwali, marking a robust 33 per cent YoY growth. PTI RKL HVA