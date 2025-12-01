Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles' sales up 26 pc YoY in November

New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles on Monday said its sales rose 26 per cent year-on-year to 59,199 units in November.

The auto major dispatched 47,117 units to dealers in November last year.

In the domestic market, the company said its sales rose to 57,436 units, up 22 per cent year-on-year as compared with 47,063 units.

In a separate statement, Tata Motors, which houses the commercial vehicle business, reported a 29 per cent year-on-year increase in sales at 35,539 units in November.

Domestic dispatches rose 25 per cent year-on-year to 32,753 units.