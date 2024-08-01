Tata Motors Q1 net profit jumps 74% to Rs 5,566 cr; total income at Rs 1,09,623 cr

New Delhi: Tata Motors on Thursday said its consolidated net profit increased by 74 per cent to Rs 5,566 crore for the first quarter ended June 30.

The Mumbai-based auto major had posted a net profit of Rs 3,203 crore in the April-June quarter of the last fiscal.

Its total income increased to Rs 1,09,623 crore for the period under review against Rs 1,03,597 crore in the June quarter of the last fiscal, Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing.

On a standalone basis, the automaker said its net profit was Rs 2,190 crore against a net loss of Rs 64 crore in the year-ago period.

The total income rose to Rs 18,851 crore for the first quarter against Rs 16,132 crore in the June quarter of the last fiscal.

Shares of Tata Motors ended 1.02 per cent down at Rs 1,144.60 apiece on the BSE.