Tata Motors Q2 net profit declines 9.9% to Rs 3,450 cr

New Delhi: Tata Motors on Friday reported a 9.9 per cent drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,450 crore for the second quarter ended September 2024.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,832 crore in the same quarter of the last fiscal, Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing.

Its consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,00,534 crore compared to Rs 1,04,444 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Total expenses stood at Rs 97,330 crore against Rs 1,00,649 crore in the same quarter a year ago, the company said.