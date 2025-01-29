Business

Tata Motors Q3 net profit falls 22% to Rs 5,578 cr

NewsDrum Desk
New Delhi: Tata Motors on Wednesday reported a 22 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 5,578 crore for the third quarter ended December 2024.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 7,145 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing.

Its consolidated total revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,13,575 crore against Rs 1,10,577 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

The total expenses in the quarter were higher at Rs 1,07,627 crore compared to Rs 1,04,494 crore a year ago, the company said.

