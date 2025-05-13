Tata Motors Q4 profit declines 51% to Rs 8,556 cr

New Delhi: Tata Motors on Tuesday reported a 51 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 8,556 crore in the March quarter.

The auto major had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 17,528 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year, Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing.

Total revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,19,503 crore as against Rs 1,19,033 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

For the 2024-25 fiscal year, consolidated net profit was at Rs 28,149 crore as compared to Rs 31,807 crore in the previous year.

Total revenue in FY25 was at Rs 4,39,695 crore as against Rs 4,34,016 crore in FY24.

Shares of the company on Tuesday ended 1.76 per cent down at Rs 707.90 apiece on the BSE.