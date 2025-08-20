Tata Motors re-enters South African passenger vehicle market

New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) Tata Motors on Wednesday said it has re-entered the South African passenger vehicle market.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV), a subsidiary of Tata Motors, has launched four models -- Harrier, Curvv, Punch, and Tiago -- in the country.

This strategic re-entry is underpinned by a strong alliance with Motus Holdings, South Africa’s foremost automotive group, the Mumbai-based auto major said in a statement.

"Our return to South Africa marks a significant milestone in Tata Motors' global journey," TMPV Managing Director Shailesh Chandra stated.

With Motus as the preferred partner, the company is confident in delivering a superior ownership experience that resonates with South African consumers and contributes meaningfully to the local economy, he added.

TMPV will operate through a nationwide network of 40 dealerships, with a plan to expand to 60 by 2026, ensuring broad accessibility and strong customer support across South Africa. PTI MSS MSS BAL BAL