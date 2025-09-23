Tata Motors records 10k passenger car retails on first day of Navratri

New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) Tata Motors on Tuesday said its dealers retailed around 10,000 passenger vehicles on the first day of Navratri amid a drop in vehicle prices due to a revamped GST regime.

The Mumbai-based auto major also recorded over 25,000 customer enquiries at its passenger vehicle dealerships across the country.

"We are seeing a very enthusiastic response from customers. Following the announcement of the new GST rates, we are passing on the full benefits to our customers, along with attractive festive offers," Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Chief Commercial Officer Amit Kamat said in a statement.

This has led to a sharp surge in enquiries and bookings, with a noticeable increase in showroom walk-ins, higher conversions, and a growing order book, he added. The company's dealerships have opened early and extended their working hours to welcome the festive rush, he said.

The response to the company's portfolio has been phenomenal, especially for the popular bestsellers Nexon and Punch, he added.

"With a strong pipeline of bookings and scheduled deliveries, we are fully geared to meet the festive demand and are optimistic about setting new records this festive season," Kamat said.

On Monday, Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai Motor India reported bumper sales with buyers queuing up to buy their favourite models at lower price tags under the new GST regime.

Maruti Suzuki retails were in the range of 30,000 units, while Hyundai saw around 11,000 dealer billings, its highest single-day performance in the last five years. PTI MSS MSS DR DR