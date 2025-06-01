Tata Motors sees 9% decline in May sales, totals 70,187 Units

New Delhi: Tata Motors on Sunday reported a 9 per cent year-on-year decline in total sales at 70,187 units in May.

The Mumbai-based auto major had reported total sales of 76,766 units in May 2024.

Domestic sales declined 10 per cent year-on-year to 67,429 units, as compared to 75,173 units in the year-ago period Tata Motors said in a statement.

Total passenger vehicle sales declined 11 per cent year-on-year to 42,040 units in May.

Commercial vehicles sales stood at 28,147 units, as compared to 29,691 units, a dip of 5 per cent.