Tata Motors reports consolidated net profit at Rs 3,783 crore in Q2

New Delhi, Nov 2 (PTI) Tata Motors on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,783 crore for the September quarter.
The Mumbai-based auto major had posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 1,004 crore in the year-ago period, Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing.
Total consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,05,128 crore, as compared with Rs 79,611 crore in the year-ago period, it added.
Shares of the company ended 1.51 per cent higher at Rs 636.80 apiece on the BSE.