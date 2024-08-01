Tata Motors sales dip 11% in July at 71,996 units

New Delhi: Tata Motors on Thursday reported an 11 per cent year-on-year dip in total sales at 71,996 units in July.

The company had sold 80,633 units in July 2023.

The total domestic sales dipped 11 per cent and stood at 70,161 units last month as against 78,844 units in the year-ago period, Tata Motors said in a statement.

Sales of passenger vehicles, including electric vehicles, in the domestic market, were down 6 per cent at 44,954 units as compared to 47,689 units in the year-ago period, it added.

Commercial vehicle sales declined 18 per cent to 27,042 units in July as against 32,944 units in the year-ago period.