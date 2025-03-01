Tata Motors sales dip 8% in February, sold 79,344 units

New Delhi: Tata Motors on Saturday reported an 8 per cent year-on-year decline in its domestic and international sales at 79,344 units in February.

The auto major sold 86,406 units in the same month last year.

Total domestic sales were 9 per cent down at 77,232 units last month against 84,834 units in the year-ago period, Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing.

Overall passenger vehicle (PV) sales, including electric vehicles, were down 9 per cent at 46,811 units as compared with 51,321 units a year ago.

Total commercial vehicle sales declined 7 per cent year on year to 32,533 units in February.