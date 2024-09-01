Tata Motors sales dip 8% to 71,693 units in August

New Delhi: Tata Motors on Sunday reported an 8 per cent rise in total wholesales at 71,693 units in August as compared with 78,010 units in the same month last year.

The total domestic sales stood at 70,006 units last month as against 76,261 units in the year-ago period, a dip of 8 per cent, Tata Motors said in a statement.

Sales of passenger vehicles, including electric vehicles, in the domestic market, were 3 per cent at 44,142 units as compared with 45,513 units in the year-ago month, it added.

Total commercial vehicle sales in domestic market declined 3 per cent year-on-year to 25,864 units from 30,748 units in August 2023.