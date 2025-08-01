Tata Motors sales dips 4% to 69,131 units in July, domestic dispatches down by 12%

New Delhi: Tata Motors on Friday said its total wholesales dipped 4 per cent year-on-year to 69,131 units last month as compared with 71,996 units in July 2024.

The company's total domestic dispatches declined 12 per cent to 39,521 units last month against 44,725 units in July last year, the auto major said in a statement.

Total passenger vehicle sales declined 11 per cent to 40,175 units last month from 44,954 units in July 2024.

Total commercial vehicle sales stood at 28,956 units in July, a jump of 7 per cent as compared with 27,042 units a year ago.