Tata Motors sales up 2 pc at 76,766 units in May

New Delhi, Jun 1 (PTI) Tata Motors on Saturday reported 2 per cent rise in total wholesales at 76,766 units in May as compared with 74,973 units in the same month last year.

The total domestic sales stood at 75,173 units last month against 73,448 units in the year-ago period, a growth of 2 per cent, Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing.

Sales of passenger vehicles, including electric vehicles, in the domestic market, were up 2 per cent at 47,075 units as compared to 45,984 units in the year-ago month, it added.

Total commercial vehicle sales too rose 2 per cent to 29,691 units from 28,989 units in May 2023.