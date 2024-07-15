Tata Motors sets up automotive skilling labs at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas

Mumbai, Jul 15 (PTI) Auto major Tata Motors on Monday said it has set up labs for automotive skilling at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas in collaboration with Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti.

In line with vocational courses envisioned in the 'National Education Policy 2020', these labs will nurture more than 4,000 students annually with practical automotive skills, with 30 per cent of students enrolled being girls, the home-grown company said.

As of now, 25 such labs, fully equipped with essential tools, have been set up across select Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, it said.

"Our automotive skill labs empower youngsters from the underserved communities with employable skills, relevant for the evolving automotive sector in India," Vinod Kulkarni, CSR Head at Tata Motors, said.

These facilities focus on providing secondary and senior secondary students with essential subject knowledge, hands-on skills and valuable industry exposure on school premises and at company plants.

On completion of the programme, students will receive joint certificates from Tata Motors and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS). Post-schooling, students can opt for a diploma in manufacturing technology, including a full stipend and on-the-job training at the company's manufacturing facilities.

Besides, those interested in continuing with Tata Motors can pursue a BTech degree in engineering, a 3.5-year executive education programme in collaboration with select engineering institutes, leading to permanent employment after five years, it added.