Tata Motors shares climb nearly 2 pc

New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) Shares of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles on Monday ended nearly 2 per cent higher after the firm said its sales rose 26 per cent in November.

The stock climbed 1.93 per cent to settle at Rs 363.75 apiece on the BSE. During the day, it edged higher by 2.28 per cent to Rs 365.

On the NSE, the stock went up by 1.96 per cent to Rs 363.80.

In volume terms, 24.59 lakh shares of the firm were traded on the BSE and 127.14 lakh shares on the NSE during the day.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles on Monday said its sales rose 26 per cent year-on-year to 59,199 units in November.

The auto major dispatched 47,117 units to dealers in November last year.

In the domestic market, the company said its sales rose to 57,436 units, up 22 per cent year-on-year as compared with 47,063 units. PTI SUM SUM SHW