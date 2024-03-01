Tata Motors shares climb nearly 3%; hit 52-week high in intra-day trade

New Delhi: Shares of Tata Motors on Friday climbed nearly 3 per cent after the firm reported an 8 per cent rise in its total wholesales to 86,406 units in February.

The stock went up by 2.78 per cent to settle at Rs 977.20 apiece on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 3.06 per cent to reach the 52-week high of Rs 979.90.

On the NSE, it climbed 2.92 per cent to Rs 978 per share.

In volume terms, 11.52 lakh shares of the company were traded on the BSE and over 1.06 crore shares on the NSE during the day.

The total domestic sales stood at 84,834 units last month as against 78,006 units last month, a growth of 9 per cent, Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing.