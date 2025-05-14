Tata Motors shares decline over 1 pc after Q4 earnings

New Delhi, May 14 (PTI) Shares of Tata Motors on Wednesday dropped over 1 per cent after the firm reported a 51 per cent decline in consolidated net profit for the March quarter.

The company's stock dipped 1.26 per cent to settle at Rs 699 on the BSE. During the day, it dropped 3 per cent to Rs 686 apiece.

On the NSE, it slipped 1.05 per cent to Rs 700.20 a share.

Tata Motors on Tuesday reported a 51 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 8,556 crore for the March quarter, hit by lower volumes and operating leverage.

The auto major had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 17,528 crore in the fourth quarter of the previous fiscal year, Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing.

Its total revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,19,503 crore, as against Rs 1,19,033 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

For the 2024-25 fiscal, the company's consolidated net profit was Rs 28,149 crore, compared to Rs 31,807 crore in the preceding financial year.

The total revenue in FY25 was Rs 4,39,695 crore, as against Rs 4,34,016 crore in FY24.

Tata Motors noted that tariffs and related geopolitical actions are making the operating environment uncertain and challenging. PTI SUM SUM SHW