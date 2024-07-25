Tata Motors shares in huge demand; jump over 6 pc

New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) Shares of Tata Motors were in heavy demand on Thursday, soaring over 6 per cent, in an otherwise weak broader market.

The stock jumped 6.17 per cent to settle at Rs 1,091.05 on the BSE. During the day, it rallied 6.46 per cent to hit the 52-week high of Rs 1,094.10.

At the NSE, shares of the firm surged 5.96 per cent to Rs 1,089.05.

Following the rally in the stock, the company's market valuation climbed Rs 21,074.03 crore to Rs 3,62,662.72 crore.

When combined with Tata Motors Ltd - DVR's valuation, the market capitalisation stood at Rs 4 lakh crore.

The stock emerged as the biggest gainer among the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty firms.

In traded volume terms, 13.72 lakh shares of the firm were traded at the BSE and 327.67 lakh shares at the NSE during the day.

After a sharp fall in intra-day trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex settled at 109.08 points, or 0.14 per cent lower, at 80,039.80 and the Nifty dipped 7.40 points, or 0.03 per cent, to 24,406.10. PTI SUM SGC TRB