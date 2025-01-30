Tata Motors shares tumble over 7%, after 22% fall in consolidated net profit in Q3

New Delhi: Shares of Tata Motors ended over 7 per cent lower on Thursday after the firm reported a 22 per cent fall in consolidated net profit for the December quarter.

The stock ended at Rs 697 apiece, down 7.37 per cent on the BSE. During the day, it tanked 9 per cent to Rs 684.25 -- the 52-week low level.

On the NSE, shares of the firm dropped 6.98 per cent to Rs 699.95. During the day, the stock declined 9.20 per cent to Rs 683.20 -- the 52-week low level.

The stock emerged as the biggest laggard among the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty firms.

The company's market valuation slumped Rs 20,411.83 crore to Rs 2,56,574.41 crore.

In volume terms, 25.62 lakh shares of the firm were traded on the BSE and 593.91 lakh shares exchanged hands on the NSE during the day.

Tata Motors on Wednesday reported a 22 per cent fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 5,578 crore for the third quarter ended December 2024, impacted by a decline in revenue from its passenger and commercial vehicles divisions.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 7,145 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing.

Its consolidated total revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,13,575 crore against Rs 1,10,577 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

The total expenses in the quarter were higher at Rs 1,07,627 crore compared to Rs 1,04,494 crore a year ago, the company said.

Tata Motors said its British arm Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) delivered a robust third quarter in FY25, with record revenue of 7.5 billion pounds, up 1.5 per cent compared to the year-ago period and posted a ninth successive profitable quarter.

"JLR has delivered a robust performance in the third quarter of our financial year, and further milestones in our re-imagine strategy. Thanks to our people and partners, we achieved record revenue and our best EBIT margin in a decade and our electrification plans are progressing," JLR Chief Executive Officer Adrian Mardell said.