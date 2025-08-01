Tata Motors signs MoU with Green Energy Mobility to supply e-buses to Tamil Nadu

Mumbai, Aug 1 (PTI) Tata Motors on Friday said it has signed an initial pact with Universal Bus Services (UBS) arm Green Energy Mobility for supplying 100 intercity 44-seater electric buses to Tamil Nadu.

The pact was signed in the presence of Tamil Nadu Minister for Industries T R B Rajaa at the Passenger Vehicle Expo 2.0 in Chennai, where Tata Motors is showcasing its latest commercial passenger mobility solutions, the company said.

"This MoU with UBS is a landmark moment in our journey to transform intercity transportation. The Magna EV(e-buses)...is designed to redefine long-distance travel in India. We are confident it will set new standards in comfort, efficiency, and sustainability," said Anand S, Vice President and head for commercial passenger vehicle business at Tata Motors.

Rajaa said this initiative directly benefits the people of the state by offering cleaner travel options and affirms the Tamil Nadu government's commitment to building a future-ready, sustainable transport ecosystem.

These e-buses with up to 300km range on a single charge are equipped with electronic braking system (EBS) and electronic stability control (ESC), Tata Motors said.

"With reduced operating costs and zero emissions, this fleet will not only boost our efficiency but also reinforce our commitment to sustainable mobility," said Sunil Kumar Ravindran, Managing Partner, UBS and Director, Green Energy Mobility Solutions.