Tata Motors subsidiaries tie up with Saraswat Bank for vehicle finance

New Delhi, Jan 13 (PTI) Tata Motors on Monday said its subsidiaries -- Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV) and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility-- have joined hands with Saraswat Bank for vehicle finance.

As per the agreement, the cooperative bank will offer customised auto retail financing solutions for customers looking to purchase internal combustion engines (ICE) and electric vehicles (EV) from the automaker.

"We strongly believe this partnership with Saraswat Bank is a step in the right direction, aimed at offering tailored financing solutions with competitive rates," Tata Passenger Electric Mobility CFO Dhiman Gupta said in a statement.

With this pact, the bank hopes to provide a wider choice to customers while also promoting the EV culture in the country, Saraswat Bank Chairman Gautam Thakur said.