Tata Motors, Tata Power Renewable Energy partner to develop wind-solar project

New Delhi, Apr 21 (PTI) Tata Motors on Monday said it has inked a power purchase agreement with Tata Power Renewable Energy to co-develop a 131 MW wind-solar hybrid renewable energy project.

Set to generate around 300 million units of clean electricity annually, the project is expected to offset over 2 lakh tons of CO₂ emissions each year, the Mumbai-based auto major said in a statement.

The integrated wind-solar hybrid solution will provide a reliable supply of green, cost-effective energy exclusively to Tata Motors' six manufacturing facilities in Maharashtra and Gujarat, supporting the production of both commercial and passenger vehicles, it added.

"This project reinforces our commitment to integrate renewable energy into our operations," Tata Motors Vice President -- Operations, Commercial Vehicles Vishal Badshah said.

With this PPA, the company's plants in Maharashtra and Gujarat will take a significant leap towards green manufacturing, complementing India's green transition, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Vice President, Operations, Pramod Choudhary, said. PTI MSS TRB