Tata Motors to deploy 40 green hydrogen-powered trucks at Tuticorn VOC Port

Mumbai, Feb 26 (PTI) Tata Motors will deploy 40 green hydrogen-powered heavy-duty trucks at Tuticorn's VO Chidambaranar Port under an initial pact with the VOCPA, a statement said on Thursday.

As part of the memorandum of understanding (MoU), signed with the V O Chidambarnar Port Authority (VOCPA) in the presence of Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, Tata Motors will commence trials with a hydrogen-powered prime mover followed by the phased deployment of H2 ICE-powered prime movers over the next two years.

The fleet for the project includes the Tata Motors Prima 55-tonne prime mover, engineered for sustainable, cost-efficient and high-performance transportation, it said adding the Ministry-funded project underscores the Central Government's commitment to accelerating green energy adoption and building a sustainable, future-ready maritime ecosystem, it said.

"This collaboration marks an important milestone in bringing hydrogen-powered heavy-duty trucking into real-world port operations. Over the past several months, we have worked closely with the port authorities to assess pathways for hydrogen trucks in cargo handling applications," said Rajesh Kaul, Vice President and business head for trucks at Tata Motors Ltd.

This pilot (project) will help demonstrate the potential of assessing the TCO (total cost of ownership) parity and with green hydrogen in supporting the transition of India's ports towards cleaner and more sustainable logistics solutions, he added.

"Our partnership with Tata Motors marks a transformative step in VOC Port's push to achieve net-zero emissions. The deployment of green hydrogen-powered trucks will significantly decarbonise our cargo handling operations while setting a benchmark for sustainable port-led logistics in India," said Susanta Kumar Purohit, VOCPA Chairman.

To support the phased induction of these green hydrogen trucks, he said, the port is also progressing plans to establish a 2-MW electrolyser and a dedicated hydrogen refuelling station.

This project along with various other initiatives related to green fuels reinforces the Port's commitment towards building a robust green hydrogen ecosystem and positioning the fcility as a leader in sustainable maritime infrastructure, Purohit said. PTI IAS MR