Tata Motors to hike commercial vehicle prices by up to 2% from April

New Delhi: Tata Motors on Thursday said it will increase prices of its commercial vehicles by up to 2 per cent from April 1, 2024.

The price increase is to offset the residual impact of the past input costs, the auto major said in a statement.

While the price increase will vary as per individual model and variant, it will be applicable across the entire range of commercial vehicles, it added.

Tata Motors is a leading manufacturer of commercial vehicles, including trucks and buses, in India.