Tata Motors to hike passenger vehicle prices by up to 3% from Jan 1

NewsDrum Desk
Representative image

New Delhi: Tata Motors on Monday said it will hike the price of its passenger vehicle portfolio, including electric vehicles, by up to 3 per cent from January next year.

The price hike is being undertaken to partially offset the rise in input costs and inflation, the Mumbai-based auto major said in a statement.

"Effective January 2025, the price increase will vary depending on model and variant," it added.

Already, various carmakers, including Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Mahindra and JSW MG Motor, have announced to hike vehicle prices from the next month.

Luxury automakers Mercdes-Benz India, Audi and BMW have also announced the increase in prices from January, citing a rise in input costs and operational expenses.

