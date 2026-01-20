Tata Motors to leverage on GST 2.0 boost to maintain growth momentum: MD & CEO

New Delhi (PTI): Riding high on GST 2.0 revving up commercial vehicles demand, Tata Motors is looking to leverage the momentum with a new range of trucks across electric and internal combustion engine versions, according to its MD & CEO Girish Wagh.

The company, which has been present in the electric last-mile delivery logistics segment, is now expanding its electric offering into heavier trucks, Wagh told PTI in an interview.

Besides, he said, the company's new internal combustion engine (ICE) models, including all-new Azura range, will provide its customers better profitability through higher load capacity, better fuel mileage and enhanced safety as it looks to increase overall market share.

"The (commercial vehicles) industry has picked up in Q3 after the GST 2.0 rate rationalisation. Across all the segments the industry has picked up," he said.

From Q2 to Q3, total industry registrations have increased by 25.8 per cent, while Tata Motors volumes have increased by around 29.4 per cent, Wagh noted.

"That is a good start, and therefore now we want to leverage this positivity and momentum with a new range of trucks," he said, referring to the company's launch of 17 'next-generation' trucks, including its electric truck range based on I-MOEV Architecture (Intelligent Modular Electric Vehicle Architecture).

On the sales outlook, Wagh said, "Currently, we are in the silent period, but still, I'll reiterate the guidance that we have given. We are quite positive, because three months have already passed since the GST 2.0, and each month has actually turned out very well." Wagh further said, "We are looking very optimistically towards this quarter, and if this quarter also turns out exactly in the same way as Q3, then I think we are looking at good times ahead."

Asked if the uptick in commercial vehicles (CV) demand is solely due to GST 2.0 or also partly due to the cyclical nature of the industry, Wagh said, "We will have to wait for at least six to seven months of consistent year-on-year growth to make that kind of a statement, but as of now, three months have really been good."

He said that, having grown faster than the industry in Q3, Tata Motors has been able to enhance its overall market share in the CV segment to 35.7 per cent, and in heavy CVs of the 28 tonne-plus category, it was around 56.7 per cent.

"We have been able to do well post GST 2.0 and all these (new) vehicles are meant for a continuous improvement journey that we are having in trucks," Wagh added.

In the third quarter ended December 2025, Tata Motors clocked a total of 1,15,577 units, as against 95,770 units in the corresponding period last fiscal, up 21 per cent.

On the new range of electric heavy CVs, he said, "We will now have a full range of goods carrying and also buses across the range." The electric trucks spanning from 7 to 55 tonnes under the Tata Trucks.ev range have been developed after closely working with the company's customers for the last few years, he said, adding "these vehicles have runa cumulative of more than 3.5 lakh kilometers and post that these are getting launched."

These have been running for almost the last six to nine months at the duty cycles of customers in various sectors in steel, cement, chemicals, e-commerce and auto ancillaries, Wagh said, adding "we are quite confident that we should be in a position to now help these sectors to decarbonise their logistics gradually."

He also said Tata Motors has upgraded its entire truck portfolio, including the Signa, Prima, Ultra, and the all-new Azura range, to meet the stringent Euro crash norms under the ECE R29 03 safety standard.

These trucks feature cabins engineered for full frontal, rollover, and side-impact protection and are equipped with up to 23 India-specific advanced active safety technologies, including adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, and collision mitigation systems.

When asked about possible price hikes due to commodity price increases, he said, "We have already taken a 1 per cent price increase on January 1. We are watching the situation and seeing how we will take it forward."

The CV industry is facing headwinds on account of non-ferrous commodities -- copper and precious group metals such as platinum and rhodium, he said, adding the company's new vehicles are hitting the market "with a very marginal price increase".