Tata Motors to sell 9.9 pc stake in Tata Technologies to TPG for Rs 1,613 crore

The company has entered into share purchase agreements to sell 9.9 per cent stake in Tata Technologies Ltd (TTL) for an aggregate consideration of Rs 1,613.7 crore, the Mumbai-based auto major said in a statement.

TPG Rise Climate is the lead investor for this transaction, which ascribes an equity valuation of Rs 16,300 crore for TTL, it added.