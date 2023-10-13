Tata Motors to sell 9.9 pc stake in Tata Technologies to TPG for Rs 1,614 cr

New Delhi, Oct 13 (PTI) Tata Motors on Friday said it has inked a pact to sell around 10 per cent stake in its subsidiary Tata Technologies to TPG Rise Climate for Rs 1,613.7 crore.

The company has entered into share purchase agreements to sell a 9.9 per cent stake in Tata Technologies Ltd (TTL), the Mumbai-based auto major said in a statement.

TPG Rise Climate is the lead investor for this transaction, which ascribes an equity valuation of Rs 16,300 crore for TTL, it added.

"This transaction furthers Tata Motor's de-leveraging agenda and is expected to close in the next two weeks on completion of customary closing procedures," the automaker said. TPG Rise Climate had earlier invested USD 1 billion in Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd and is a strategic partner in the company's journey to create a market-shaping electric passenger mobility business in India.

TTL, a subsidiary of Tata Motors, is a leading global engineering services company offering product development and digital solutions to global original equipment manufacturers.

TTL has deep domain expertise in the automotive industry and leverages this expertise to serve clients in adjacent industries, such as in aerospace, transportation and construction heavy machinery.

TPG Rise Climate is the dedicated climate investing arm of TPG’s USD 18 billion global impact investing platform.

The fund focuses on five climate sub-sectors: energy transition, green mobility, sustainable fuels, sustainable molecules, and carbon solutions.

Shares of Tata Motors on Friday ended 4.76 per cent up at Rs 667.15 apiece on the BSE. PTI MSS MSS MR