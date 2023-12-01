Tata Motors sales down 1.73% at 74,172 units in Nov

New Delhi: Tata Motors on Friday reported 1.73 per cent decline in overall global sales at 74,172 units in November 2023 as compared to 75,478 units in the same month last year.

Total domestic sales were at 72,647 units last month as compared to 73,467 units in November 2022, down 1 per cent, Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing.

Overall sales of passenger vehicles (PV), including electric vehicles (EV) were at 46,143 units as against 46,425 units in the year-ago month, down 1 per cent, it added.

In the domestic market, PV sales, including EVs were marginally higher at 46,068 units last month as compared to 46,037 units in November 2022.

Sales of passenger EVs, including in the domestic market, stood at 4,761 units as against 4,451 units in the year-ago month, up 7 per cent, the company said.

Tata Motors said its total commercial vehicles (CV) sales in November 2023 were at 28,029 units as compared to 29,053 units in the same month last year, down 4 per cent.

Domestic CV sales were lower by 3 per cent at 26,579 units as compared to 27,430 units in the year-ago month, it added.