Tata Motors total sales down 6% to 72,753 units in April

New Delhi: Tata Motors Ltd on Thursday reported a 6.1 per cent decline in overall sales to 72,753 units in April 2025.

The company posted the total sales at 77,521 units during April 2024.

Total domestic sales were down 7 per cent to 70,963 units last month as compared to 76,399 units in April 2024, Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing.

Total passenger vehicle (PV) sales, including EVs, were down 5 per cent at 45,532 units over 47,983 units in the year-ago period, it added.

Sales of PVs, including EVs, in the domestic market were down 6 per cent at 45,199 units against 47,883 units in the corresponding month last year.

The company said its total commercial vehicle (CV) sales last month were at 27,221 units from 29,538 units in April 2024, down 8 per cent.