Tata Motors' unit launches e-passenger vehicle range in Mauritius

New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) Tata Motors on Friday said its subsidiary has introduced electric vehicle range in Mauritius.

TATA.ev has partnered with Mauritius’ leading automobile distributor Allied Motors to introduce models like Tiago.ev, Punch.ev, and Nexon.ev in the country.

"With the government's strong commitment to sustainable mobility, Mauritius holds strategic importance in our EV journey," Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Head International Business Yash Khandelwal said in a statement.

Allied Motors MD James Ngan said the partnership with TATA.ev is a game-changer for Mauritius, bringing a range of electric vehicles to a country that is ready to embrace sustainable and innovative mobility solutions.