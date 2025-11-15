Tata Motors unveils new Sierra to take on mid-size SUV rivals

Mumbai, Nov 15 (PTI) Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles on Saturday unveiled its SUV Sierra in all new avatar.

The new Tata Sierra retains its heritage and distinctive design DNA, embodying freedom, individuality, and the spirit of exploration, the Mumbai-based auto major said.

The model will compete with mid-sized SUVs like Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand vitara and Honda Elevate.

The new Tata Sierra will be officially launched on November 25, 2025.

Speaking at the event, Martin Uhlarik, Vice President and Head of Global Design, Tata Motors, said the model is much more than a name or a vehicle; it's a living symbol of Indian ingenuity and aspiration.

"For many, the Sierra evokes an everlasting longing -- a silhouette glimpsed on the horizon, a feeling that lingers long after the journey ends. Today, that memory transforms into a bold vision for the future," he added.

Tata Sierra was first introduced in 1991.