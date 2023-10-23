Tata Motors unveils two facilities for development of hydrogen propulsion technologies

New Delhi, Oct 23 (PTI) Tata Motors on Monday said it has commissioned two R&D facilities in Pune for the development of hydrogen propulsion technologies.

The unveiling comprises an engine test cell for the development of hydrogen internal combustion engine and necessary infrastructure for storage and dispensing of hydrogen fuel for the fuel cell and hydrogen to internal combustion engine (H2ICE) vehicles, the auto major said in a statement.

The facilities are yet another step forward for the company towards carbon neutrality, while tapping the strong potential of hydrogen as a clean energy source, it added.

"We believe hydrogen to be the fuel of the future, especially for commercial vehicles. With the opening of this dedicated R&D facility to develop and indigenise hydrogen propulsion technology, we are entering a new era of technological innovations and advancements in green mobility," Tata Motors Executive Director Girish Wagh said.

The resulting benefits from an altogether new class of power-trains and engines will take customers and the nation forward, he added.

Tata Motors President and Chief Technical Officer Rajendra Petkar said the company has been investing in hydrogen technology for the past several years and continues to be committed for harnessing its maximum potential through research and product development. PTI MSS SGC TRB