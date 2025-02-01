Tata Motors vehicle sales dip 7% in January, dispatches 80,304 units

Business

New Delhi: Tata Motors on Saturday said its total vehicle dispatches declined 7 per cent year-on-year to 80,304 units in January.

The auto major dispatched 86,125 units in January 2024.

Total domestic sales declined 7 per cent year-on-year to 78,159 units last month, as compared to 84,276 units in the year-ago period, Tata Motors said in a statement.

Total commercial vehicle sales stood at 31,988 units last month, as compared to 32,092 units in January 2024.

Total passenger vehicle dispatches declined 11 per cent year-on-year to 48,316 units in January, as against 54,033 units in the year-ago period.

