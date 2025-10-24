Tata Mutual Fund resumes subscription in Silver ETF Fund-of-Fund scheme after temporary halt

New Delhi, Oct 24 (PTI) Tata Mutual Fund on Friday said it has resumed fresh investments in its Silver ETF Fund-of-Fund scheme (FoF) following the normalisation of market conditions.

Earlier, lump-sum investment, switch-in into the scheme, and fresh registration of systematic investment plan (SIP) and systematic transfer plan (STP) into the scheme were suspended from October 14.

The temporary pause was a precautionary measure taken amid elevated silver premiums and tight supply.

Considering the normalisation of market conditions, it has been decided to resume all lump-sum investments, switch-in, fresh SIPs, and STPs in the Tata Silver Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Fund-of-Fund, effective October 24, the fund house said in a statement.

Apart from Tata Mutual Fund, several fund houses have resumed fresh investments in their Silver ETF FoF. PTI SP DRR