Tata Passenger Electric Mobility plans to roll out over 5 EVs in next 18 months

New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) Tata Passenger Electric Mobility plans to bring in more than five products in the next 18 months on its first advanced pure electric vehicle architecture 'acti.ev'.

The company on Friday said the 'Punch.ev', the electric version of its compact SUV Punch, will be the first product based on its first pure EV architecture, acti.ev.

The acti.ev platform will underpin future products from the Tata Passenger Electric Mobility (TPEM) portfolio and spawn a variety of products with multiple body styles and sizes, the company said in a statement.

On a promotional video of the acti.ev platform, the company said it plans "five-plus products in the next 18 months".

TPEM Chief Products Officer, Head of HV Programs and Customer Service Anand Kulkarni said, "This architecture has been meticulously designed to enable class-leading efficiencies, maximising space, and battery capacity and enhancing the overall driving experience. acti.ev is a global-ready, future-facing pure electric architecture that enables the implementation of software-oriented features, ensuring that our vehicles are not only technologically advanced but also future-proof." The company said acti.ev features an optimised battery pack design offering multiple range options from 300 km to 600 km along with choices for front, rear and all-wheel drives.

The pure EV platform can support 7.2kW to 11kW on board charger for AC fast charging and DC fast charging of up to 150kW, enabling adding about 100 km range in just 10 minutes.

In terms of safety, the company said architecture can house multiple body styles with a reinforced body structure capable of meeting future Global NCAP/ Bharat NCAP safety protocols, while it is also future-ready for level two of advanced driver assistance systems.

TPEM said it has opened bookings online for Punch.ev for a downpayment of Rs 21,000. PTI RKL SHW