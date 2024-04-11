Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, Shell India partner for EV charging stations

New Delhi, Apr 11 (PTI) Tata Passenger Electric Mobility on Thursday said it has tied up with Shell India Markets to collaborate in establishing public charging stations across India.

Advertisment

The collaboration will leverage Shell's widespread fuel station network and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility's (TPEM) insights from over 1.4 lakh Tata EVs on Indian roads to set up chargers at locations frequently visited by EV owners, the company, a part of Tata Motors, said in a statement.

"Through this partnership, we aim to grow the existing charging infrastructure, which is crucial for mainstream adoption of EVs in the country, particularly as the customer base continues to expand," TPEM Chief Strategy Officer Balaje Rajan said.

Shell India Markets Director Sanjay Varkey said the company is committed to define the EV charging experience by offering integrated solutions that prioritise convenience, safety, and sustainability. PTI MSS MR