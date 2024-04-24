Tata Passenger Electric Mobility to supply 2,000 XPRES-T units to Vertelo

New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) Tata Passenger Electric Mobility on Wednesday said it has secured an order to supply 2,000 units of XPRES-T electric sedans from integrated fleet electrification platform Vertelo.

The company, a unit of Tata Motors, has inked a non-binding memorandum of understanding, with Macquarie managed Vertelo for the delivery of EV units.

The company will begin deliveries of the cars to Vertelo in a phased manner, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility (TPEM) said in a statement.

The company said with over 89 per cent market share in FY24, the fleet segment has seen a rapid adoption by corporates and institutions.

"Such collaborations in the industry will further help strengthen our market position amidst India's EV revolution," TPEM Chief Commercial Officer Vivek Srivatsa stated.

This partnership aims to bring together two business that are at the forefront of fleet electrification and decarbonisation in India, Vertelo CEO Sandeep Gambhir said.

In July 2021, Tata Motors launched the 'XPRES' brand exclusively for fleet customers, and the XPRES-T EV is the first vehicle under this brand.

The new XPRES-T electric sedan comes with 2 range options -- 315 km and 277 km (ARAI certified range under test conditions). PTI MSS TRB