Tata placed country before business interests: Venu Srinivasan

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) Late Ratan Tata was a truly remarkable business leader who placed the country before business interests, and whose vision was truly transformational for a country and its people, TVS Motor Co Chairman Emeritus Venu Srinivasan said.

In his tribute to Tata, who died late on Wednesday evening due to age-related medical conditions in Mumbai, Srinivasan said the veteran industry leader's passion extended far beyond growing the Tata Group.

"Mr Tata was a truly remarkable business leader, the likes of whom nations get only once in a century," Srinivasan said in a statement.

He further said, "His passion extended far beyond growing the Tata Group. It expanded to serving millions of people in India, through philanthropic work and to which he devoted as much time and energy as he did to the business." Tata was "deeply grounded in values that placed the country before business interests, and whose vision was truly transformational for a country and its people", Srinivasan added.

RPSG Group Chairman Sanjiv Goenka said in Tata's death "the world has lost a true visionary and humanitarian" .

"Mr Ratan Tata's unparalleled contributions to business and society will forever remain his legacy," Goenka said, adding that the Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons "touched the lives of every Indian in his own soft, unassuming way, leaving an indelible mark that may never be equaled". PTI RKL TRB