Tata Power appoints Anjali Pandey as President of Generation

New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) Tata Power on Tuesday announced the appointment of Anjali Pandey as President of Generation with immediate effect.

Prior to joining Tata Power, Pandey served as Chief Operating Officer for Cummins Group in India, the company said in an exchange filing.

"Anjali Pandey has been appointed as President – Generation and categorised as Senior Management Personnel of the company with effect from October 1, 2024," Tata Power said.

She joins Tata Power with over two decades of experience in strategic management and operational leadership within the manufacturing sector, it said PTI ABI DR