Tata Power arm, Bengal Chamber sign pact to boost rooftop solar adoption among MSMEs in state

Kolkata, Dec 30 (PTI) Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL) on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Bengal Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCC&I) to accelerate the adoption of rooftop solar solutions among micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the state, officials said.

The partnership aims to roll out structured awareness and outreach programmes across key industrial sectors in the state, with a focus on enabling MSMEs to shift to cleaner and cost-efficient energy solutions, a statement by the company said.

TPREL said its rooftop solar arm, Tata Power Solaroof, has already facilitated the installation of over 85 MWp of rooftop solar capacity in West Bengal through more than 20 channel partners, enabling localised engagement and execution across industrial clusters, it said.

The company has a presence across residential, commercial and industrial segments, offering end-to-end rooftop solar solutions, including high-performance modules with a 25-year performance warranty, financing options, insurance and after-sales support, it added.

At the national level, Tata Power Solaroof operates through a network of over 650 channel partners, supporting rooftop solar deployment across the country.

Rooftop solar installations in India have crossed 3 lakh, accounting for over 4 GWp of installed capacity. PTI BSM MNB