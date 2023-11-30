Tata Power arm to install 12 electric vehicle charging stations across Kanpur

New Delhi: Tata Power arm Tata Power EV Charging Solutions and Kanpur Municipal Corporation have collaborated to install 12 electric vehicle charging stations across six strategic locations in Kanpur.

"Tata Power EV Charging Solutions Ltd (TPEVCSL), a Tata Power Group Company, signed a Memorandum of Association with the Kanpur Municipal Corporation to install 12 EV charging stations across six strategic locations in Kanpur," a company statement said.

According to the statement, this collaboration signifies the beginning of a trailblazing initiative to revolutionize the EV infrastructure landscape in Kanpur.

These charging stations will be located strategically at key points across the city, including the zonal offices in Zone-2 and Zone-5 of Krishna Nagar, Sen Para Police Chauki between Apna Ghar Ashram and Road, Moti Jheel Parking /Kargil Park, the vicinity of Medical College at Gol Chouraha, and the Children's Park near OEF at Vijay Nagar Chauraha.

Each of these locations will be equipped with two charging guns, totalling 12 charging points across the city. EV users will be able to locate these points using the Tata Power EZ Charge mobile app.

"Our partnership with the Kanpur Municipal Corporation is a significant stride in our journey, where we have consistently forged multiple partnerships with both government and private organizations to propel sustainable mobility initiatives nationwide," stated Virendra Goyal, Head - Business Development (EV Charging), Tata Power.

Shivasharanappa G N, Municipal Commissioner, Kanpur Municipal Corporation, said in the statement, "Tata Power's hi-tech and reliable charging solutions will undoubtedly play a crucial role in accelerating our transition towards a sustainable future." The state government aims to set up EV charging stations across various municipal cities, including Agra, Lucknow, Kanpur, and Prayagraj, with an additional 100 at heritage sites and around 200 at popular tourist destinations like Mathura-Vrindavan and Varanasi-Ayodhya.

Furthermore, the plan includes establishing 400 charging stations in national and state parks across Uttar Pradesh.