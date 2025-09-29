Tata Power arm, VE Commercial Vehicles join hands to promote EV adoption

New Delhi, Sep 29 (PTI) Tata Power EV Charging Solutions and VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV) on Monday announced their partnership to accelerate the adoption of electric commercial vehicles in India.

The companies will collaborate on multiple fronts to support truck and bus operators looking to introduce electric vehicles in their operations, Tata Power said in a statement.

Tata Power EV Charging Solutions Limited is a step down subsidiary of Tata Power Company.

While Tata Power will leverage its EV charging infrastructure and expertise in providing customised charging solutions, VECV will contribute its domain expertise in energy efficiency to optimise energy usage in electric trucks, ensuring that the vehicles meet the specific needs of end-users and their applications.

Together, they will actively engage with Eicher Trucks and Buses customers to promote the transition to electric mobility, enabling a cleaner, more sustainable future for India's transport sector.

Tata Power has expanded its EV charging network to over 1.5 lakh home chargers, 5,500 public, semi-public, and fleet charging points, along with 1,200 E-bus charging points across 630-plus cities and towns. PTI ABI MR