Tata Power collaborates with Salesforce to transform clean energy businesses

Mumbai, Mar 5 (PTI) Tata Power on Friday announced its collaboration with the US-based IT firm Salesforce to digitally transform its rapidly expanding rooftop solar (RTS), EV charging, and smart home solutions businesses.

The collaboration, announced at a media conference here, reinforces Tata Power's long-term clean energy roadmap aligned with India's net-zero ambitions by establishing a secure, intelligent, and fully integrated clean energy ecosystem powered by AI, automation, and data-driven insights.

The platform will enable scalable growth, deeper partner and customer engagement, and operational excellence across the renewable energy value chain, the company said.

As part of this transformation, Tata Power has deployed Agentforce Sales, Agentforce Service and Agentforce Marketing across its renewable energy subsidiary Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd.

The Salesforce platform powers intelligent, AI-enabled workflows that enhance visibility, accelerate decision-making, and create seamless omnichannel experiences'driving efficiency, agility, and service leadership at scale.

Agentforce Sales and Agentforce Service form the foundation of Tata Power's omnichannel engagement model.

Tata Power is leading India's green energy transition by scaling rooftop solar nationwide, expanding EV charging infrastructure, and advancing intelligent energy management solutions, said Praveer Sinha, CEO and MD, Tata Power.

"As we accelerate this growth, digital capability is a critical enabler of scale, speed, and customer trust. Leveraging Salesforce's AI-powered platform, we are transforming customer and partner journeys with greater transparency and agility, while strengthening operational excellence.

"Together, we are building a future-ready clean energy ecosystem that advances India's net-zero ambitions," he said.

Salesforce serves as a strategic digital backbone for the company's high-growth renewable energy businesses, Tata Power said, adding the platform enables end-to-end digitisation of partners and customer journeys, delivering streamlined lead management, inventory visibility, process automation, and real-time performance tracking.

This ensures enhanced transparency, operational efficiency, and a superior customer experience across touchpoints, it said.

"The path to a sustainable future is being paved by visionary enterprises that are embedding intelligence, agility, and customer-centricity into the core of their operations. Tata Power's digital-first approach to accelerating India's green energy mission exemplifies how technology can be a powerful catalyst for national transformation," said Arundhati Bhattacharya, President and CEO at Salesforce - South Asia.

Salesforce was partnering with Tata Power in building a future-ready energy ecosystem'one that harnesses the power of data, AI, and automation to drive scalable impact, inclusive growth, and long-term climate resilience, she said.

Looking ahead, the two partners will collaborate to co-innovate high-impact, agentic AI-led workflows designed to transform omnichannel customer and partner contact centre operations - driving faster resolution, proactive service, and predictive engagement, the company.

Additionally, Tata Power said it has developed a proprietary deep learning and agentic intelligence layer built on top of Salesforce to enable a zero-touch quality and safety validation process.

This digital capability facilitates instant on-site verification and automated warranty generation, reinforcing Tata Power's commitment to quality assurance and delivery excellence under its solaroof offerings, it stated.

The company stated that its residential rooftop solar segment has delivered over 200 per cent growth across the past two financial years on the back of a strong policy momentum under the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Yojana.

Overall, the Company's solar portfolio has achieved a fivefold increase in revenues between FY2020 and FY2025, reflecting accelerated market adoption, digital-led execution excellence, and expanding customer trust across segments, Tata Power said. PTI IAS MR